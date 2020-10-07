NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Roupakias found guilty on all charges in GD trial

Giorgos Roupakias has been found guilty on all charges in the killing of antifascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

An Athens court was on Wednesday delivering a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country's extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party.

Furthermore, all five defendants were found guilty for an attack on Egyptian fishermen, while all four defendants were found guilty for an attack on PAME unionists.

