Jewish community hails ‘historic verdict,’ warns against complacency

People gathered outside the Athens Court of Appeals break out in applause and cheers as the ‘guilty’ verdict against the leadership of Golden Dawn is announced on Wednesday morning. [InTime News]

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has welcomed the “historic verdict” issued against Golden Dawn on Wednesday, saying it “delegitimizes neo-Nazi organizations and at the same time fortifies democracy in the country.”

“Their delegitimization by Greek justice and their definition as criminal organizations does not mean that we let our guard down,” KIS warned. “On the contrary, it encourages the battle against Nazism so that the serpent’s egg will never hatch again in Greece.”

A Greek court ruled on Wednesday that Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organization, following a politically charged five-year trial against dozens of defendants, including former MPs of what had grown into the country’s third largest party in Parliament.

A few days ago, unknown vandals sprayed anti-Semitic slogans on the outer walls of the Jewish cemetery in the district of Nikaia, in southwestern Athens.