Turkey issues two new navtexes for exercises in Aegean Sea

Turkey has issued two navigational telexes reserving areas in the central and southeastern Aegean for exercises using live fire.

The navtexes issued late on Wednesday from the naval station at Izmir and Antalya reserve an area between the islands of Skyros, Praron, Evia and Chios from October 26-28, as well as an area between Rhodes and Kastellorizo, in international and Turkish waters, on Friday and Saturday.

The navigational telexes were published on the website of Turkey’s Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography. Both are for “firing exercises.”