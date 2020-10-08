Cavusoglu reiterates challenges to Kastellorizo’s continental shelf

Turkish Foreign Minister Mavlut Cavusoglu reiterated on Thursday his country’s position that Greece’s island of Kastellorizo cannot produce a continental shelf and exclusive economic zone with a total area of 40,000 square kilometres.

Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum on Security, European Affairs, Energy, Economy, and Strategic Communications, Cavusoglu held up some maps, one of which showed the Aegean, while claiming that Greece has maximalist claims on the issue of territorial waters.

The statements were made before a meeting he held with Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.