Ankara stages show of defiance with Varosha opening

People walk on a beach in the coastal area of Varosha in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus which was opened up by Turkey Thursday for the first time since its 1974 invasion of the island. The move – a violation of all relevant United Nations resolutions – is expected to seriously undermine efforts to revive talks on the Cyprus issue. For his part, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told European Council President Charles Michel that he will raise the issue at the next EU Summit (October 15-16). In a written statement, Anastasiades said that Cyprus has already reported “these violations to the Security Council and its five permanent members, the UN secretary-general, EU institution heads, the leaders of the member-states of the Union, as well as in all international fora in which Cyprus participates.” Varosha’s Greek-Cypriot residents fled during Turkey’s invasion and the town had since been a no-man’s land. [EPA]