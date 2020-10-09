UN Security Council to discuss Varosha on Friday

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday to discuss a request by Cyprus to address the reopening by Turkey of the beachfront of a resort town abandoned since Turkey invaded the island in 1974.

Cyprus filed the request under Article 35 of the UN Charter. The meeting is expected to start at 3 p.m. (local time).

The members of the Security Council will be briefed by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and from the UNSG Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

After the meeting, the Russian President of the Security Council for October, Vassily Nebenzia, is expected to read a statement to the press on which the members of the SA have unanimously agreed.