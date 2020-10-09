Spice company suspends operation after 13 employees test positive for Covid-19

A spice company in Greece suspended its operation on Wednesday after 13 employees working at the production department tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to media, an employee of the company Helios presented some of the symptoms last Saturday, which prompted the firm to start testing its staff on Monday.

Helios informed the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) of the results and placed its 50 employees working in the production department in quarantine.

Testing of the employees is continuing.