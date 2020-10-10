Interoperable tolling system kicks in next month

As of Wednesday, November 4, the interoperability of electronic tolls on all motorways in Greece will be fully operational, according to transport authorities on Saturday.

This means that users will be able to use a single transceiver when crossing eight major motorways.

Technical tests have been carried out since the beginning of the summer and all the small technical glitches have reportedly been overcome.

“The interoperability of the highways enables the public to pass through all the highways of the country with a single transceiver, a single e-pass,” Secretary General of Infrastructure Giorgos Karayiannis said, adding that the system ensures, as is the case in other countries, “that drivers do not need to change three or four transceivers for the same route.”