President marks capital’s liberation from Nazi occupation

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou stands next to a Greek Presidential Guard, known as evzone, as she attends a ceremony for the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from the Nazi occupation, atop Acropolis Hill in Athens, on Monday. “We respectfully bow to the memory those who fought for freedom, expressing the wish that we will never again see in our country – the country which gave birth to democracy – sympathizers of ideologies that threw the world into a bloodbath… the supporters of Nazism, fascism and bigotry,” she said. A Greek court ruled last week that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organization, delivering a landmark guilty verdict in a marathon five-year trial. [ANA-MPA]