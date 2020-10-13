Ion Dragoumis | Online | October 15

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) is hosting a webinar on the diplomat, writer, philosopher, visionary and revolutionary Ion Dragoumis (1878-1920) and specifically on his assassination on July 31, 1920, by political adversaries. The webinar begins at 7 p.m. Greek time (12 p.m. EDT) with a presentation of the ASCSA’s exhibition “Ion Dragoumis: Between East and West. One Hundred Years After His Assassination,” followed by a lecture featuring Roderick Beaton, emeritus Koraes professor of Modern Greek & Byzantine History, Language & Literature at King’s College London. Professor Beaton will discuss Dragoumis’ identity politics in conjunction with Eleftherios Venizelos’ Great Idea (Μεγάλη Ιδέα). The other two speakers at the event are Natalia Vogeikoff-Brogan, Doreen C. Spitzer archivist at the ASCSA, and the school’s director, Jenifer Neils. To register, visit ascsa.edu.gr.