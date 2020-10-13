Cretan man, 28, gets life term for murder of US scientist Suzanne Eaton

A court in Rethymno, Crete, on Tuesday passed down a life sentence to a 28-year-old man who confessed to raping and murdering American scientist Suzanne Eaton last year.

The three-judge court handed Ioannis Paraskakis a life term for Eaton’s murder and another 13 years for her rape.

Eaton, 59, was abducted, raped and killed after going for a jog in July. Her body was found six days after she went missing in an abandoned World War II bunker.

She was participating in a conference at the Orthodox Academy in Hania. Hailing from New York, Eaton was based in Germany where she worked at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics.

Eaton’s sister, Julie Broaddus Eaton, was present in court from which Paraskakis was transferred back to custody in a bullet-proof vest.