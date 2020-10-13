Home improvement subsidy program starts next month

A program of state subsidies for home upgrades called "Exoikonomo-Aftonomo" is set to begin in end-November with a budget of 850 million euros that will go into covering up to 95% of eligible expenses.



According to the main points of the program’s guide published by the Environment Ministry, applications will start on November 30 for the regions of Crete and the Northern Aegean, while for Attica they will begin on December 14.



The platform for apartment blocks will be activated on January 21, offering two options, one for upgrades in private areas and another for common spaces.