US national security adviser calls Turkey’s Kalin over East Med
No more details were immediately available about the call which came after the US State Department on Tuesday accused Ankara of unilaterally stoking tensions and “deliberately” complicating the resumption of talks with Greece.
Washington appears to keep up the pressure on Ankara in reaction to Turkey’s renewed provocations in the eastern Mediterranean with reports saying that US national security adviser Robert O’Brien held a telephone conversation with presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin over the issue.
