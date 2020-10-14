NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis meets Bulgarian president

TAGS: Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at Maximos Mansion.

The two sides confirmed the excellent bilateral relations between the two Balkan countries, while Mitsotakis outlined the latest Turkish provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and in Cyprus.

Mitsotakis and Radev also discussed economic, energy and defense cooperation between the two countries, as well as the progress of the Western Balkan states towards EU membership. [ANA-MPA]

 

