Dendias in Iraq for talks

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein during an official visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday for talks with the country’s state and political leadership.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Dendias is accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis.

The Greek foreign minister will later in the day be received by Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

After Baghdad, Dendias will visit Erbil where he will meet with the President and the Prime Minister of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani and Marsour Barzani, respectively, as well as with former leader Masoud Barzani.

Finally, the foreign minister will inaugurate the Consulate General of Greece in Erbil, in the presence of local officials. [ANA-MPA]

