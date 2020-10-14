NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
436 new virus infections and seven deaths confirmed

TAGS: Coronavirus

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced on Wednesday 436 new coronavirus infections in Greece, bringing the total number to 23,495.

Thirty-one of the new cases were imported cases, detected at the country’s entry points, according to the daily bulletin.

EODY also said seven more patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours raising the overall fatalities to 469. The median age of those who died was 79.

Furthermore, 86 coronavirus patients were intubated (median age is 68), while 245 have left ICU.

