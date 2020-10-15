Greece, Bulgaria affirm strong bilateral ties

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r) received her Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev (l) at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Wednesday. Radev also met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Both men confirmed the excellent bilateral relations between the two Balkan countries and discussed energy, economic and defense cooperation. The course of Western Balkan countries to European Union membership was also discussed, while Mitsotakis referred to the latest crisis with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]