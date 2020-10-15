Panepistimio metro station closed as hospital workers, teacher march in Athens

[InTime News]

Police ordered the closure of the Panepistimio metro station for security reasons as disgruntled hospital workers and public school teachers marched in downtown Athens on Thursday morning.

The march, which has been organized by the ADEDY civil servants’ union, started at Klafthmonos Square and is headed to Parliament, causing traffic jams in the city center.

Unionists are demanding more hirings and improvements to conditions in public hospitals and schools that are struggling to respond to demands created by the coronavirus pandemic.