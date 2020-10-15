Some citizens, business owners still failing to observe Covid restrictions

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that its officers had conducted a total of 36,664 inspections nationwide on Wednesday, aimed at ensuring compliance with restrictions imposed by the authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Officers recorded 221 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public places. The violations were recorded and fines were issued.



Another seven violations were recorded involving businesses that failed to ensure health protocols were being observed on their premises or which defied curfews.



ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, in northern Greece and on many islands favored by both Greek and foreign tourists amid localized spikes in infections in those areas.