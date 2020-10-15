Greece starts building fence in border region

Greece started building a new fence across its northeastern border with Turkey, a project aimed at avoiding a repeat of the tensions last March when thousands of migrants attempted to scale the fence and enter into EU soil.

Construction work began from the area of Feres.

The project has a total budget of 62.9 million euros and has been undertaken by a consortium put together by four construction companies.

It will have a total length of 27 kilometers and eight elevated observatories will be constructed to be used by the Hellenic Army.

Moreover, the existing fence, which was damaged in 2015, will be reinforced with a steel railing measuring 4.3 meters in height, instead of the current 3.5 meters.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit Evros over the weekend to survey the work.