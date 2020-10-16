Golden Dawn trial judges ponder suspensions

In the final phase of the Golden Dawn trial, judges on Thursday listened to the arguments of former MPs and party members for their prison sentences to be suspended. After failing to attend the trial, which ran for more than five years, several former MPs appeared in court on Thursday. Ex-GD MP Konstantinos Barbarousis, brought his blind father with him, arguing that if he is jailed he will be unable to take care of him. With a five-and-a-half-year term, Barbarousis is unlikely to be jailed. The outlook is less clear for party leader Nikos Michaloliakos and another five ex-MPs given 13-years terms. The hearing continues today and may run into next week. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]