ATHEX: Stocks suffered a further decline

The Greek bourse lost significant ground on Thursday, in line with most other European markets affected by the tightening of measures against the coronavirus. The fact that the Greek-Turkish standoff is showing no signs of easing didn’t help investor sentiment either.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 619.26 points, shedding 2.14% from Wednesday’s 632.81 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.31% to close at 1,462.73 points.

The banks index declined 3.18%, as Eurobank slumped 4.78%, Alpha gave up 2.76%, National fell 2.53% and Piraeus eased 1.08%.

Ellaktor sank 5.50%, Motor Oil decreased 4.44%, Mytilineos surrendered 3.58%, Public Power Corporation parted with 3.54%, Aegean Air shrank 3.31%, GEK Terna conceded 3.12%, Fourlis Holdings dropped 2.83%, Hellenic Petroleum lost 2.66% and Viohalco was down 2.47%.

In total 17 stocks rose, 75 fell and 21 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to €51.4 million, up from Wednesday’s €32.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slipped 0.48% to 43.55 points.