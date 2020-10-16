Optimum use of EU cohesion policy resources

Greece ranks among the top countries in the European Union in mobilizing resources from the cohesion policy fund to tackle the economic and social consequences of the coronavirus, according to figures released by the European Commission.



Brussels has channeled over 13 billion euros to Greece this year for the support of households and corporations and the Development Ministry has made the most of it.



However, despite all the measures taken, the pandemic has shaved 2.84% off the average disposable income of households in 2020, according to the draft budgetary plan the Finance Ministry has sent to the Commission.