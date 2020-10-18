AmCham Corporate Responsibility Conference

The 18th Corporate Responsibility Conference of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, to be held at the Hilton Athens hotel on Monday, introduces “Tribes” thinking as the new business standard for sustainable change.



Conference delegates will gain insight into embedding a tribal mind-set in their core business strategy by adopting values that bring people together, as part of purpose-driven business.



It will be a hybrid event, with limited physical presence and extended virtual participation.



It starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 6.30 p.m.



To attend the event, visit www.livemedia.gr/tribes20.