BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

AmCham Corporate Responsibility Conference

TAGS: Special Event, Business

The 18th Corporate Responsibility Conference of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, to be held at the Hilton Athens hotel on Monday, introduces “Tribes” thinking as the new business standard for sustainable change.

Conference delegates will gain insight into embedding a tribal mind-set in their core business strategy by adopting values that bring people together, as part of purpose-driven business.

It will be a hybrid event, with limited physical presence and extended virtual participation.

It starts at 3 p.m. and lasts until 6.30 p.m.

To attend the event, visit www.livemedia.gr/tribes20.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.