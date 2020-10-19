Costas Tsoclis Tribute | Athens | To November 8

The B&M Theocharakis Foundation celebrates renowned artist Costas Tsoclis’ 90th birthday with an exhibition titled “Painting: Limits and Transgressions,” curated by Takis Mavrotas. The show seeks to underscore the artist’s remarkable ability to evolve and break new ground, while maintaining his own personal idiom. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

B&M Theocharakis Foundation, 9 Vassilissis

Sofias & Merlin, Syntagma, tel 210.361.1206