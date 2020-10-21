Eleni Stathopoulou Retrospective | Athens | To January 10

The National Library of Greece and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center pay tribute to artist Eleni Stathopoulou (1914-2016) with the first retrospective ever held of her work – a bid to make her work more widely known. Curated by Athens University art historian Spyros Moschonas, the show brings together around 150 paintings from the entire spectrum of Stathopoulou’s career: from her student years and the German Occupation, to her time in Paris (1945-1949) and, subsequently, to her Aegean landscape period and her shift toward abstract art. The exhibition ends with her monumental abstract compositions, created in the 1980s. The show is on display in the library’s 4th Floor Atrium, and can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, free of charge, with pre-registration at snfcc.org.

