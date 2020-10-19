WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ion Dragoumis | Athens | To January 15

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ASCSA) presents “Ion Dragoumis: Between East and West – One Hundred Years After His Assassination,” an exhibition on the diplomat, writer, philosopher, visionary and revolutionary who was killed by political adversaries in Athens on July 31, 1920. Organized by the ASCSA Archives, the exhibition showcases, for the first time, rare documents and photos from personal papers donated to the ASCSA in 1959 by his brother Philippos, shedding light on Ion Dragoumis’ multifaceted private and public life. Opening hours at the Makriyannis Wing are Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about the exhibition and admission policies, as well as other fascinating events organized by the ASCSA, visit its website.

