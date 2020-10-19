Minors freed pending trial

Five minors who had been in police custody over the weekend after participating in a student rally that was marred by violence last Friday were released pending trial Monday.

The five face criminal charges for assaults on police using homemade petrol bombs and rocks. A youth magistrate ordered their release until they stand trial, for which a date was not immediately set.

A crowd of students and members of the leftist opposition SYRIZA had gathered outside the court complex Monday as had Simos Roussos, the mayor of Halandri where the youngest of the detainees, a 14-year-old boy, lives.



“Fourteen-year-old children should be at school, with their parents and their families,” he said.