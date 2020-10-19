The consortium of Avax SA with Ghella and Alstom will likely be the winning bidder in the tender for the construction fo Line 4 of the Athens metro, following Monday’s opening of the two rival bids that were only separated by 21.4 million euros in a €1.3 billion project.



Attention is now turning to the other bidder, the Aktor-led consortium, and whether it will dispute the result of the tender.



The Avax-led consortium offered a discount of 12.19% and a price of €1.158 billion, against a 10.57% discount and a price of €1.18 billion from its rival.



Line 4 will link Alsos Veikou in Galatsi to the city center and then on to the eastern suburb of Goudi.