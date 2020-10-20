Turkish research vessel sailing 18 nm off Kastellorizo

Turkey’s seismic survey vessel, Oruc Reis, was sailing 18 nautical miles off the Greek island of Kastellorizo on Tuesday morning.

The vessel, which had its transmitter off, was heading northeast and, assuming it continues its course at its current speed, it was expected to reach a point 12 nautical miles off Kastellorizo by around noon.

The offshore supply ships, Ataman and Cengiz Han, which are flanking the Oruc Reis had their transmitters on.

The Oruc Reis has been conducting seismic surveys in the area which Ankara claims is inside the Turkish continental shelf.

The navigational warning (Navtex) issued by Turkey on October 12 expires on October 22.

On Monday, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said in an interview that the Oruc Reis “is currently making 2D seismic surveys” and estimated that it will complete its work in two months.

If the ship finds an area “with high expectations,” Ankara will deploy a drilling ship.