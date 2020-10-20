Athens court adjourns until Wednesday for ruling on suspensions

After a brief session on Tuesday, the Athens court hearing the long-running Golden Dawn trial adjourned until 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The adjournment came after the president of the court, Maria Lepeniotou, questioned the claim of prosecutor Adamandia Oikonomou according to which GD's leadership do not have a prior criminal record. The judge also questioned the claim that former GD MP and sitting MEP Ioannis Lagos had not violated restrictions during the pre-trial process, pointing to rulings indicating that he had.

The adjournment decision gives Lagos' lawyer time to attempt to prove that his client did not violate restrictions.

On Tuesday, Oikonomou called for all prison sentences for Golden Dawn's leadership and members to be suspended. The court last week sentenced the leadership to 13 years in prison with smaller terms for other MPs and party members linked to crimes.

GD member Giorgos Roupakias, who was given a life term plus 14 years for the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, is the only convict who is not eligible for a suspension.