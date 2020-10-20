Anastasiades, Tatar to meet next week

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will meet the newly-elected leader of the Turkish-Cypriot community Ersin Tatar next week for the first time, according to remarks by the latter on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webcast on the Turkish website Haber Kibris, Tatar did not specify the date of the meeting but said he would visit Ankara ahead of his meeting with Anastasiades.

Tatar, a hardliner who favors even closer ties with Turkey and a tougher stance with Greek Cypriots in peace talks secured a majority of votes against the previous leader, Mustafa Akinci, in a runoff last Sunday.