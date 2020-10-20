Mixed messages from Ankara

Turkey favors a peaceful resolution of disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, adding however that Ankara will not yield to “coercion or pressure.”



“Let's solve the problems by talking. However, everyone should have seen and understood that we won't submit to any fait accompli, coercion or pressure,” Akar said.



Akar said that Turkey will continue to protect the interests and the rights of “our brothers” on the occupied part of Cyprus.



“We have not allowed and we will not allow our rights to be violated,” he said.