Two arrested, four charged over child porn racket

Two people have been arrested in Athens on charges of peddling child pornography via the internet, authorities said on Tuesday.

Investigators were able to close in on the suspects by securing a warrant to intercept their communications and contacting their internet service providers.

Officers raided the suspects’ homes and seized 15 mobile phones, four computer hard drives and a memory stick. An analysis of the devices has turned up a plethora of pornographic material featuring minors, police said.

Another four suspects face charges in over the case but have not been arrested.