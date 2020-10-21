Golden Dawn trial judge challenges prosecutor

The slow-moving sentencing procedure in the Golden Dawn trial was delayed again Tuesday after the presiding judge took issue with the prosecutor’s call for all bar one of the convicts to have their terms suspended.

The court is to resume Wednesday at 11 a.m. following a brief session Tuesday during which judge Maria Lepeniotou challenged prosecutor Adamantia Oikonomou over her call for suspensions, noting that she was overlooking the fact that 11 of the 57 convicts have criminal records, some for serious crimes including manslaughter and grievous bodily harm.



Lepeniotou also noted that former GD MP Ioannis Lagos, a sitting MEP, had violated pre-trial restrictions in 2015. Lagos’ lawyers countered that a subsequent legal order, in 2019, had noted that there had been no further violations by Lagos after 2015.



The court adjourned Tuesday to allow the lawyers to present that legal order Wednesday.