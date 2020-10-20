Turkey determined to defend rights in East Med

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was determined to defend its rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that his country has an “economic sphere of interest” in the region.



“As Turkey grows, its sphere of interest also grows from the Balkans, to the Cacuasus, to Iraq, to Syria, and to Libya,” Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting.



“We will not allow our rights in the Eastern Mediterranean to be violated,” he said.



“Turkey has an economic sphere of interest in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.