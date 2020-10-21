Trilateral scheme not directed against Turkey, says Anastasiades

Cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Egypt aims to safeguard peace and stability in the region on the basis of international law, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said during a trilateral summit in Nicosia Wednesday, emphasizing that the scheme was not directed against any third country.

Anastasiades also criticized a recent decision by Turkish Cypriot authorities to partially reopen the beach town of Varosha, a former resort area fenced off and abandoned in no-man’s land since Turkey’s 1974 invasion divided the Mediterranean island.

“Turkey is escalating tensions with a series of illegal actions,” Anastasiades said, while urging Ankara to respect United Nations’ resolutions on Cyprus.