Second northern region to enter lockdown on Friday

A local lockdown will be imposed in the northern region of Kastoria, western Macedonia, on Friday after health authorities saw a surge in infections.

The announcement came at an emergency press briefing by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on Wednesday, after health authorities announced a record-breaking 865 new infections in the country.

Kastoria will become the second city categorized as level 4, or red, in a tiered system ranking the level of transmission of coronavirus and the potential for its spread, after Kozani.

This means citizens will have to wear face masks everywhere, public and private gatherings will be banned, as well as travel outside the region. Shops, gyms, courts, restaurants, cinemas, museums and archaeological sites will close.

Hardalias also said that the regions of Thessaloniki, Viotia, Larisa, Serres will be categorised as level 3. Ioannina remains in category 3.

“The next few days will be crucial in our efforts to halt the pandemic,” the minister said at the briefing and urged citizens in these regions to remain vigilant.