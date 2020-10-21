NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Second suspect arrested in Agrinio shooting

TAGS: Crime

Police in Agrinio in western Greece have arrested the second suspect in the attempted murder on Sunday of six adults and a one-and-half-year-old baby, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced Wednesday.

According to Agrinio News, the two suspects are a father – who was arrested shortly after Sunday’s incident – and son, who was arrested on Tuesday.

The pair are accused of shooting the six adults and the baby in what may have been a settling of accounts between rival families at a Roma camp in the area of Ai-Vassiliotika.

All seven victims were taken to hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not known.

