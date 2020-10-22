Inspections locate hundreds of Covid rule breakers

[InTime News]

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) said on Thursday that it conducted 35,619 inspections nationwide on Wednesday, aimed at checking compliance with restrictions imposed by the authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers recorded 407 instances of individuals not wearing face masks or not observing physical distancing in public areas.

Another three violations were recorded involving businesses that defied a midnight curfew. The businesses – which are located in western Greece, the southern Aegean and Crete – were each fined 10,000 euros and shut down for three days.

Since the beginning of August, ELAS has recorded a total of 22,557 violations for various offenses. ELAS has intensified its checks in the capital, northern Greece and other parts of the country amid surges in infections in those areas.