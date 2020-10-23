Cooperation deal signed by American chambers of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt

The American chambers of commerce in Cyprus and Egypt and the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce in Athens signed on Wednesday a memorandum of cooperation, in the presence of the American ambassadors in Athens, Cairo and Nicosia, as well as Myron Brilliant, executive vice-president and head of International Affairs the US Chamber of Commerce.

The memorandum concerns the development of commercial, investment and business relations, both among the members of the three chambers and with the US. It opens the way for the creation of a cooperation framework for the three chambers based on their common goals for the optimum representation of the business communities in Egypt, Cyprus and Greece so as to make the most of the financial opportunities in their regions.

The three organizations will exchange information, develop business opportunities, organize business missions to promote the interests of US company-members in their countries, and improve cooperation with local businesses.