ATHEX: Selling spree on the bourse

With economic activity seen slowing down again as restrictions against the pandemic are tightening, traders went on a selling spree on Thursday on the Greek stock market, although Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said clearly last night that another general lockdown is not an option he is considering.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 608.90 points, shedding 1.79% from Wednesday’s 619.98 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.82% to close at 1,435.89 points.

The banks index slumped 3.51%, as Piraeus dived 5.58%, National lost 4.47%, Alpha parted with 3.85% and Eurobank slid 1.83%.

Viohalco fell 5.51%, OTE telecom declined 3.72% Fourlis Holdings shrank 3.44% and Aegean Air conceded 3.11%, while Ellaktor stood out by advancing 0.66%.

In total 15 stocks showed gains, 70 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 46.5 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €31 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.74% to 43.20 points.