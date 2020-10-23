Turkey’s ‘unilateral actions’ jeopardize East Med stability, says Israel

Turkey’s “unilateral actions” jeopardize stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, Israel warned Friday, while expressing “full support and strong solidarity” with Greece.

“Israel follows with concern recent developments in the East Mediterranean. Certain unilateral actions taken by Turkey may escalate and pose a threat to fragile stability in the region,” Lior Haiat, Israel’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, tweeted on Friday.

“Israel reiterates its full support and strong solidarity with Greece in its maritime zone and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights,” Haiat said.