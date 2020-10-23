ATHEX: Stock week ends with small gains

Stocks at Athinon Avenue headed higher on Friday after another quiet session, with traders harboring little hope of any significant shifts in the rating reports by Standard & Poor’s and DBRS, due late on Friday. Pressure is set to resume in the new week, unless there is a dramatic deterioration in public health situation across the country.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 612.32 points, adding 0.56% to Thursday’s 608.90 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.27%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 1.82% to close at 1,435.89 points.

The banks index earned 0.42%, with Piraeus advancing 0.85%, National grabbing 0.41%, Alpha collecting 0.40% and Eurobank improving 0.31%.

Coca-Cola rose 1.92%, Mytilineos climbed 1.88%, OTE telecom increased 1.80% and Viohalco grew 1.50%, while Jumbo fell 2.44% and Fourlis Holdings gave up 1.59%.

In total 55 stocks boasted gains, 33 endured losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 33.5 million euros, down from Thursday’s €46.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange stayed put at 43.20 points.