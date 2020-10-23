Greek ambassador presents Turkey with demarche over seismic surveys

Greece's ambassador to Ankara presented Turkish authorities with a demarche to protest the new navigational telex (Navtex) issued by Turkey for seismic surveys near the Greek island of Kastellorizo, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Turkish actions undermine the already difficult climate created entirely through Turkey's responsibility, and increase tension sharply while upsetting security and stability in the greater area," the ministry said.

The continued Turkish activity in the region "unquestionably weaken" any attempt to "create a climate of trust that could lead to an honest dialogue," it added.