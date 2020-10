Police intervened on Friday night to break up large groups of people who had gathered at the front of a church in the centre of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, disregarding a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic.

Officers in car patrols who arrived at the church of Aghia Sophia shortly after 1 a.m. warned citizens through loudspeakers against overcrowding.

Officers remained in the area until it was eventually emptied.