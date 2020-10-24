Overnight curfews, mandatory mask use come into effect

The Greek government's most recent restrictive measures against the second wave of the coronavirus in Greece were published in the Government Gazette on Saturday.

The measures, announced on Thursday during a televised address to the nation by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will see overnight curfews coming into effect on Saturday in the country's high alert areas, from half past midnight to 5 a.m., while wearing face masks will now be mandatory both indoors and outdoors and in all public services and private companies.

The curfew measure exempts night-shift workers, journalists and emergency incidents, but these workers must be able to provide an employer's permit, or an Ergani platform certificate if freelancing.

Speaking on Friday's televised briefing on the pandemic's progress in Greece, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias said, that as of Monday, the alertness level would change in 24 of 74 prefectures in Greece: 13 showed improvement while 11 showed worsening.

However, only two prefectures of Greece, Kastoria and Kozani, will be at the highest coronavirus alert level 4 as of Monday, he noted, while most prefectures (58) are still classified as Level 1 or 2.

