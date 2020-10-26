Dendias, Lavrov discuss ties, East Med, Caucasus, Cyprus in Athens meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, welcomes his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov before their meeting in Athens, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. [Costas Baltas/Pool via AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Athens on Monday, at the start of the foreign official's visit to the Greek capital.

The talks of the two diplomats are focusing on bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, developments in the Caucasus, as well as the strained relations between Greece and Turkey after Ankara announced late Saturday that it is extending by one week a gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean.

The meeting will be followed by statements to the press.

Lavrov is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion at 5 p.m. and main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras at the Russian embassy at 6 p.m.