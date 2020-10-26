Goulandris Museum Bazaar | Athens | To November 29

The B&E Goulandris Foundation is holding a bazaar through November 29, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on fine quality coffee-table books, exhibition catalogues, postcards, posters and other memorabilia related to the incredible shows the foundation has organized at its museum of modern art on Andros. The material covers a wide range of artists, from Klee, Chagall, de Chirico, Rodin, Picasso, Braque, Miro and Toulouse-Lautrec, to Greece’s Hadjikyriakos-Ghikas, Engonopoulos, Moralis and Tetsis. Opening hours are Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

B&E Goulandris Foundation, 13 Eratosthenous,

Pangrati, tel 210.725.2896, goulandris.gr