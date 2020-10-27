Drive-In Horror | Athens | October 29-31

The drive-in movie theater at the OAKA Olympic Stadium in Maroussi, northern Athens, gets into the spirit of Halloween, showing hair-raising horrors “The Exorcist” on Thursday, “It” on Friday and “World War Z” on Saturday, brought chillingly to life by a team of actors and special effects wizards. Viewers must be over the age of 16, while organizers advise pregnant women and people with heart problems or epilepsy against attending. To book tickets in advance, visit viva.gr or call 11876.

OAKA Drive-In Cinema, Spyrou Loui Avenue, Parking 5, Gate Delta, Maroussi